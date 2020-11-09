CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outlook for DC area | Symptom checks are missing cases | Latest results across the region
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 4:29 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $3.15 to $40.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $2.95 to $42.40 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 8 cents to $1.16 a gallon. December heating oil rose 7 cents to $1.22 a gallon. December natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $97.30 to $1,854.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell $1.96 to $23.70 an ounce and December copper was little changed at $3.16 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.45 Japanese yen from 103.24 yen. The euro fell to $1.1831 from $1.1881.

