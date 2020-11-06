The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.65 to $37.14 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for January delivery fell $1.48 to $39.45 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 3 cents to $1.08 a gallon. December heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.14 a gallon. December natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $4.90 to $1,951.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 47 cents to $25.66 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.15 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.24 Japanese yen from 103.51 yen. The euro rose to $1.1881 from $1.1838.

