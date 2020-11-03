ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Arista, Cirrus rise; SolarEdge, Pacific Biosciences fall

The Associated Press

November 3, 2020, 4:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Arista Networks, up $33.37 to $249.49

The cloud networking company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

SolarEdge Technologies, down $61.44 to $206.28

The photovoltaic products maker’s third-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ expectations, as did its revenue forecast.

AMC Entertainment, up 19 cents to $2.34

The movie theater chain said that most of its locations in the U.S. reopened by the end of October.

Gartner, up $15.78 to $140.80

The technology information and analysis company handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, up $1.75 to $61.24

The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study on a potential treatment for the skin condition plaque psoriasis.

Cirrus Logic, up $2.62 to $69.25

The chipmaker handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts and named a new CEO.

Ferrari, up $12.83 to $196.01

The luxury sports car maker gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Pacific Biosciences of California, down 54 cents to $12.71

The maker of genetic analysis technology reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

