Arista, Cirrus rise; SolarEdge, Pacific Biosciences fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:
Arista Networks, up $33.37 to $249.49
The cloud networking company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
SolarEdge Technologies, down $61.44 to $206.28
The photovoltaic products maker’s third-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ expectations, as did its revenue forecast.
AMC Entertainment, up 19 cents to $2.34
The movie theater chain said that most of its locations in the U.S. reopened by the end of October.
Gartner, up $15.78 to $140.80
The technology information and analysis company handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.
Bristol-Myers Squibb, up $1.75 to $61.24
The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study on a potential treatment for the skin condition plaque psoriasis.
Cirrus Logic, up $2.62 to $69.25
The chipmaker handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts and named a new CEO.
Ferrari, up $12.83 to $196.01
The luxury sports car maker gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.
Pacific Biosciences of California, down 54 cents to $12.71
The maker of genetic analysis technology reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.
