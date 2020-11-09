CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Rising COVID-19 infections | Biden names advisory board | Latest test results
Home » Business & Finance » Alaska Airlines CEO to…

Alaska Airlines CEO to retire in March, replaced by insider

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 11:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — The CEO of Alaska Airlines’ parent is stepping down next year and will be replaced by the company’s president.

Alaska Air Group said Monday that Brad Tilden will retire as CEO on March 31 after leading Alaska for the past eight years. He will be replaced as CEO by Ben Minicucci, a 16-year veteran of the airline who was promoted to president in 2016. Tilden will remain chairman.

Seattle-based Alaska is the nation’s fifth-biggest airline and is particularly strong on the West Coast. Tilden expanded it by acquiring California-based Virgin America for $4 billion in 2016. In recent years, Alaska has been challenged by Delta Air Lines’ expansion in Seattle.

Like other carriers, Alaska has been hit hard by a pandemic that has devastated air travel. Last month, the company reported a third-quarter loss of $431 million.

In a statement, Tilden, 59, said the company is “through the initial phases of our coronavirus response … and now is the time to move forward with this long-planned transition.”

Airline stocks soared Monday on encouraging news about a potential vaccine for COVID-19. Shares of Alaska Air Group rose 15% in morning trading.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

CISA headquarters brings DHS consolidated campus into focus

Special Report: Benefits of Technology Modernization Fund validated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up