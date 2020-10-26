ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

October 26, 2020, 4:48 PM

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Monday, handing the S&P 500 its worst day in a month and knocking 650 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Technology companies drove much of the broad sell-off, though losses in communications services, financial and industrial stocks also helped weigh down the market. Energy stocks dropped in tandem with crude oil prices.

The selling came amid a surge in coronavirus cases and worries that help for the economy from Washington remains nowhere in sight.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 64.42 points, or 1.9%, to 3,400.97.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 650.19 points, or 2.3%, to 27,685.38.

The Nasdaq composite lost 189.34 points, or 1.6%, to 11,358.94.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index gave up 35.29 points, or 2.2%, to 1,605.21.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 170.19 points, or 5.3%.

The Dow is down 853.06 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,386.33 points, or 26.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 63.26 points, or 3.8%.

