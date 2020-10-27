ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Harley, F5 Networks rise; Eli Lilly, AMD fall

The Associated Press

October 27, 2020, 4:34 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

American International Group Inc., down 10 cents to $31.16.

The insurance company will break into two companies and it named a new CEO.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $3.35 to $78.88.

The chipmaker is buying Xilinx for $35 billion in an all-stock deal.

Exact Sciences Corp., up $24.55 to $131.12.

The molecular diagnostics company is buying Thrive Earlier Detection in a deal worth up to $2.15 billion.

Eli Lilly and Co., down $9.80 to $131.90.

The drug developer reported weak third-quarter profits, and the U.S. decided to end a study on its potential COVID-19 treatment.

F5 Networks Inc., up $10.69 to $136.26.

The computer networking company reported surprisingly good fiscal fourth-quarter profits and revenue.

Cummins Inc., down 90 cents to $219.78.

The engine maker’s third-quarter profits blew away analysts’ forecasts.

Harley-Davidson, up $6.40 to $35.40.

The motorcycle maker’s third-quarter profits handily beat analysts’ forecasts as shipments surpassed expectations.

Principal Financial Group Inc., down $2.64 to $39.35.

The financial services company reported weak third-quarter profits.

