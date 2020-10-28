ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
General Electric, First Solar rise; Callaway, Carnival fall

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 10:09 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

First Solar Inc., up $10.92 to $93.31.

The largest U.S. solar company reported surprisingly strong third-quarter profits and revenue.

Automatic Data Processing Inc., up $9.05 to $155.08.

The payroll and human resources company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Callaway Golf Co., down $3.63 to $15.65.

The golf equipment maker is buying driving range operator TopGolf International.

General Electric Co., up 32 cents to $7.42.

The industrial conglomerate’s third-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Garmin Ltd., down $1.04 to $97.57.

The maker of personal navigation devices beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts on a surge in sales.

CME Group Inc., down $9.91 to $149.56.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges reported disappointing third-quarter earnings.

Carnival Corp., down $1.46 to $12.30.

Worsening virus spread and worries over more lockdowns weighed on the already battered cruise line industry.

ConocoPhillips, down $1.47 to $28.79.

Slumping oil prices dragged energy and oilfield services companies lower.

