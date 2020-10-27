Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.01 to $39.57 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.01 to $39.57 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 74 cents to $41.20 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 3 cents to $1.14 a gallon. November heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.16 a gallon. November natural gas was unchanged at $3.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $6.20 to $1,911.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 15 cents to $24.57 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.09 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.49 Japanese yen from 104.87 yen. The euro fell to $1.1814 from $1.1815.

