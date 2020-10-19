The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 5 cents to $40.83 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell 31 cents to $42.62 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 1 cent to $1.16 a gallon. November heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.16 a gallon. November natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $5.30 to $1,911.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 29 cents to $24.70 an ounce and December copper rose 2 cents to $3.09 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.44 Japanese yen from 105.40 yen. The euro rose to $1.1766 from $1.1719.

