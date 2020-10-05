CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC rec centers to reopen Tuesday | Judge: DC church can hold services | Latest test results in DC region
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 5, 2020, 3:21 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $2.17 to $39.22 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose $2.02 to $41.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 7 cents to $1.19 a gallon. November heating oil rose 5 cents to $1.13 a gallon. November natural gas rose 18 cents to $2.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $12.50 to $1,920.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 53 cents to $24.56 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $2.96 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.72 Japanese yen from 105.40 yen. The euro rose to $1.1775 from $1.1712.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

