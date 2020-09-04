Yext, Alphabet fall; Domo, Cooper rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:
Domo, Inc., up $3 to $40.28.
The software maker beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Pitney Bowes Inc., down 11 cents to $5.08.
The mailing equipment and software company is raising prices as e-commerce demand grows and shipping costs increase.
Cooper Companies, Inc., up $16.68 to $323.49.
The medical device company reported good fiscal third-quarter profits and gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.
Broadcom Inc., up $10.86 to $362.95.
Strong demand from cloud computing and telecom customers helped the chipmaker beat beat Wall Street’s forecasts.
Yext, Inc., down $1.08 to $16.45.
The software developer remained cautious about growth for the rest of the year as the economy remains weak.
Capital One Financial Corp., up $4.07 to $73.99.
Banks benefited from higher bond yields, which allow them to lend money at higher rates.
Alphabet Inc., down $48.30 to $1,581.21.
The Justice department could file an antitrust suit against Google’s parent by the end of September, according to media reports.
Navistar International Corp., up $2.07 to $37.35.
Volkswagen plans to make a fresh push to buy the truck and engine maker, according to media reports.
