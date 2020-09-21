CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings | Va. Gov. Northam tests positive for infection | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

September 21, 2020, 4:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Monday as markets tumbled worldwide on worries about the pandemic’s economic pain.

The S&P 500 ended with its fourth-straight loss, though a last-hour rally helped trim its decline by more than half. Industrial, health care and financial stocks accounted for much of the selling. Technology stocks recovered from an early slide to notch a gain.

The selling followed a slide in European stocks on the possibility of tougher restrictions to stem rising coronavirus counts.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 38.41 points, or 1.2%, to 3,281.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 509.72 points, or 1.8%, to 27,147.70.

The Nasdaq composite lost 14.48 points, or 0.1%, to 10,778.80.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 51.53 points, or 3.4%, to 1,485.25.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 50.28 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is down 1,390.74 points, or 4.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,806.19 points, or 20.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 183.22 points, or 11%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up