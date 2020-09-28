How major stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday as the market clawed back some of its sharp losses from September.…

The rally extended the S&P 500’s gains to a third day in a row. The benchmark index was coming off its first four-week losing streak in more than a year and is on track to close out September with a loss after five months of gains.

Tech stocks accounted for a big slice of the gains. Several companies announced big mergers and acquisitions, which helped to push markets higher.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 53.14 points, or 1.6%, to 3,351.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 410.10 points, or 1.5%, to 27,584.06.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 203.96 points, or 1.9%, to 11,117.53.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 35.43 points, or 2.4%, to 1,510.34.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 120.82 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow is down 954.38 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,144.92 points, or 23.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 158.13 points, or 9.5%.

