Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 30, 2020, 3:36 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 93 cents to $40.22 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 8 cents to $40.95 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery was little changed at $1.20 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.14 a gallon. November natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $7.70 to $1,895.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 95 cents to $23.49 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.03 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.50 Japanese yen from 105.68 yen. The euro fell to $1.1716 from $1.1737.

