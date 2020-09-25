Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 6 cents to $40.25 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 6 cents to $40.25 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 2 cents to $41.92 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $1.21 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.13 a gallon. October natural gas fell 11 cents to $2.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $10.60 to $1,866.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 10 cents to $23.09 an ounce and December copper was little changed at $2.97 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.60 Japanese yen from 105.43 yen. The euro fell to $1.1625 from $1.1667.

