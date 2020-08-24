CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How health policies protected DC homeless | Trump announces plasma treatment authorized | Latest coronavirus test results
XBiotech, AstraZeneca rise; Churchill Downs, Gilead fall

The Associated Press

August 24, 2020, 4:27 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

XBiotech, Inc., up $1.21 to $19.57.

The biotechnology company’s antibody screening technology will benefit from the FDA’s emergency authorization of plasma for COVID-19 patients.

Catalent Inc., up $1.97 to $88.46.

The maker of drug delivery systems expanded its manufacturing support deal with AstraZeneca for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Churchill Downs Inc., down $1.69 to $172.54.

The racetrack operator and gambling company will run the 146th Kentucky Derby without fans in attendance.

AstraZeneca Plc., up $1.05 to $56.76.

The U.S. is considering fast-tracking the drug developer’s potential COVID-19 vaccine, according to media reports.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $2.74 to $100.06.

Banks made broad gains as global markets rallied around hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and continued economic recovery.

American Airlines Group Inc., up $1.28 to $13.44.

Airlines made gains as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine raised the possibility that demand for travel will recover.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down 42 cents to $66.08.

The biotechnology company’s drug remdesivir showed disappointing results as a COVID-19 treatment in a published study.

Barrick Gold Corp., down 34 cents to $28.97.

The price of gold slipped as investors turned away from safe-play holdings.

