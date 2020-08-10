Foot Locker, MGM rise; Reata, Kodak fall

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday: Twitter Inc., up 30 cents to $37.44. The…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Twitter Inc., up 30 cents to $37.44.

The social media company held preliminary talks to buy TikTok’s U.S. operations, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Simon Property Group Inc., up $3.28 to $65.47.

The mall operator is considering selling empty department store space to Amazon, according to media reports.

PPL Corp., up $1.51 to $28.65.

The utility began the formal process of selling its business in the U.K.

Foot Locker Inc., up $2.15 to $29.63.

The athletic footwear and apparel retailer gave investors an encouraging sales update.

MGM Resorts International, up $2.62 to $21.65.

Media and internet company IAC bought a 12% stake in the casino operator as part of a bet on online gambling.

Nikola Corp., up $8.09 to $44.81.

The electric truck maker won a lucrative contract to make garbage trucks for Republic Services.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $51.79 to $104.41.

The biotechnology company faces potential delays with several of its drug development programs.

Eastman Kodak Co., down $4.15 to $10.73.

The former photography giant’s government deal to make generic drugs is on hold because of insider trading allegations.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.