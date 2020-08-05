CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
Allete: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 5, 2020, 10:04 AM

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Allete Inc. (ALE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 39 cents.

The power company owner posted revenue of $243.2 million in the period.

Allete shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALE

_____

This story has been corrected to show that earnings per share were 39 cents on revenue of $243.2 million, instead of 3 cents on revenue of $300 million.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

