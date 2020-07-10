CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Md. man helps feed neighbors during pandemic | Start of FCPS school year delayed
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

July 10, 2020, 4:50 PM

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Friday as the S&P 500 notched its third weekly gain in the last four.

The benchmark index’s biggest gains came from cruise operators, airlines, banks and other companies that most need the economy to reopen and strengthen.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite hit a new all-time high. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks also recorded a solid gain, and Treasury yields erased an early dip.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.99 points, or 1.1%, to 3,185.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 369.21 points, or 1.4%, to 26,075.30.

The Nasdaq Composite added 69.69 points, or 0.7%, to 10,617.44.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 23.76 points, or 1.7%, to 1,422.68.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 55.03 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow rose 247.94 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq added 409.81 points, or 4%

The Russell 2000 fell 9.18 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 45.74 points, 1.4%.

The Dow is down 2,463.14 points, or 8.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,644.84 points, or 18.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 245.79 points, or 14.7%.

