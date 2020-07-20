Halliburton, BioNTech rise; ÇBL, PetMed fall

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Noble Energy Inc., up 53 cents to $10.18.

Chevron will buy the energy company for $5 billion in the sector’s first big deal since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $1.79 to $126.90.

The FDA renewed its emergency use authorization for the laboratory chain’s COVID-19 test with pooled samples.

Halliburton Co., up 33 cents to $13.41.

The oil and gas field engineering company reported a surprising second-quarter profit.

BioNTech SE, up $2.95 to $88.20.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc., down 6 cents to 19 cents.

The owner of Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to media reports.

Celanese Corp., up $2.26 to $91.79.

The specialty materials company is selling a 45% stake in its Polyplastics joint venture to Daicel for about $1.5 billion.

PetMed Express Inc., down $7.17 to $33.36.

The pet pharmacy reported weak first-quarter profits.

Rosetta Stone Inc., up $1.20 to $21.22.

The language lessons company is reportedly considering a sale or other strategic alternatives.

