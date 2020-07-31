CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. concerned about large gatherings | DCPS to have all-virtual start | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Business & Finance » Fiat Chrysler posts smaller-than-expected…

Fiat Chrysler posts smaller-than-expected loss despite virus

The Associated Press

July 31, 2020, 7:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler posted a second-quarter loss that was not as bad as feared with factories closed by the coronavirus erasing its profits.

The company lost just over $1.2 billion, (1.05 billion euros) but still made $46.2 million before taxes in North America.

The Italian-American automaker was forced to idle plants in the U.S. for about seven weeks. That sapped much of the revenue from its most profitable market.

The company lost an adjusted 77 cents per share from April through June, yet that was far better than the losses of $1.48 that Wall Street was bracing for, according to a survey by FactSet.

The loss was a huge reversal from last year’s second quarter when Fiat Chrysler made $884 million.

The company had warned that the second quarter would be much worse than the first, when it lost $1.84 billion.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up