Ex-CEO charged in plot to defraud investors out of millions

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The former CEO of a Virginia technology company has been charged with participating in a scheme that defrauded investors out of millions of dollars.

A federal indictment unsealed on Friday charged Trustify Inc. co-founder Daniel Boice with five counts of wire fraud, one count of securities fraud and two counts of money laundering.

The indictment says Boice fraudulently solicited investments in his Arlington-based company, which was billed as a service for connecting customers with private investigators.

The Justice Department says Boice raised approximately $18.5 million from more than 90 investors and diverted much of that money for his personal benefit.

