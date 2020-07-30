CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Maryland meets coronavirus testing milestone | Debate begins for who’s first in line for vaccine | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 30, 2020, 4:56 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.35 to settle at $39.92 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 81 cents to $42.94 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 2 cents to $1.22 a gallon. August heating oil fell 4 cents to $1.21 a gallon. September natural gas fell 2 cents to $1.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $1.50 to $1,966.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 94 cents to $23.36 an ounce and September copper held steady at $2.91 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.83 Japanese yen from 105.05 yen. The euro rose to $1.1839 from $1.763.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Business & Finance

