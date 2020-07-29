CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. concerned about large gatherings | DCPS to have all-virtual start | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 29, 2020, 3:31 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 23 cents to settle at $41.27 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 53 cents to $43.75 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. August heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.25 a gallon. August natural gas rose 5 cents to $1.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $8.80 to $1,95.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 2 cents to $24.32 an ounce and September copper held steady at $2.92 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.05 Japanese yen from 105.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.763 from $1.1724.

