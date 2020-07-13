CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | 'No return to normal,' WHO warns | Mandatory face masks? Not just a US debate
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 13, 2020, 4:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 45 cents to settle at $40.10 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 52 cents to $42.72 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $1.27 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.22 a gallon. August natural gas fell 7 cents to $1.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $12.20 to $1,814.10 an ounce, silver for September delivery rose 74 cents to $19.79 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $2.96 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.27 Japanese yen from 106.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1353 from $1.1298.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up