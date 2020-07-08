The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 28 cents to settle at $40.90 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery added 21 cents to $43.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $1.29 a gallon. August heating oil slipped a penny to $1.23 a gallon. August natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $10.70 to $1,820.60 an ounce, silver for September delivery added 46 cents to $19.16 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $2.82 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.22 Japanese yen from 107.53 yen. The euro rose to $1.1336 from $1.1286.

