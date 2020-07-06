CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 numbers in DC, MD, VA | Officials say some states reopened too quickly | Debates turn emotional as schools decide future
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 6, 2020, 3:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 2 cents to settle at $40.63 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 30 cents to $43.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery slipped 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. August heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.24 a gallon. August natural gas gained 10 cents to $1.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $3.50 to $1,793.50 an ounce, silver for September delivery added 26 cents to $18.58 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $2.77 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.30 Japanese yen from 107.50 yen. The euro rose to $1.1317 from $1.1245.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up