Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.
All times are Eastern.
WEDNESDAY, July 22
WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for June, 10 a.m.
THURSDAY, July 23
WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.
FRIDAY, July 24
WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases new home sales for June, 10 a.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.