Business events scheduled for the coming week

The Associated Press

July 16, 2020, 2:48 PM

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

WEDNESDAY, July 22

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for June, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, July 23

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, July 24

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases new home sales for June, 10 a.m.

