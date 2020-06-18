How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Thursday as caution about rising coronavirus infections in hotspots around the world put a…

Listen now to WTOP News

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Thursday as caution about rising coronavirus infections in hotspots around the world put a damper on hopes for a coming economic recovery.

The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1% after wobbling between gains and losses all day. Treasury yields also slipped in a sign of increased caution. Crude oil prices rose.

Markets have slowed following a tremendous, nearly 40% rally for U.S. stocks that began in late March.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 1.85 points, or 0.1%, to 3,115.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 39.51 points, or 0.2%, to 26.080.10.

The Nasdaq composite gained 32.52 points, or 0.3%, to 9,943.05.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks added 0.54 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,427.08.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 74.03 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is up 474.56 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 354.24 points, or 3.7%

The Russell 2000 is up 39.39 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 115.44 points, 3.6%.

The Dow is down 2,458.34 points, or 8.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 970.45 points, or 10.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 241.39 points, or 14.5%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.