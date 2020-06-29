CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 numbers in DC, MD, VA | Officials say some states reopened too quickly | Debates turn emotional as schools decide future
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

June 29, 2020, 4:45 PM

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday, clawing back half of their losses from last week.

A wobbly start led way to a rally after a much healthier-than-expected report on housing market. Among big-name companies, Boeing and Apple did especially well.

Stocks of smaller companies jumped more than the rest of the market. Treasury yields were mixed and oil prices rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 gained 44.19 points, or 1.5%, to 3,053.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 580.25 points, or 2.3%, to 25,595.80.

The Nasdaq composite added 116.93 points, or 1.2%, to 9,874.15.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 42.43 points, or 3.1%, to 1,421.21.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 177.54 points, 5.5%.

The Dow is down 2,942.64 points, or 10.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 901.55 points, or 10.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 247.26 points, or 14.8%.

