American Airlines, eBay rise; Smartsheet, Cloudera fall

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday: Costco Wholesale Corp., up $4.11 to $310.75…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $4.11 to $310.75

The membership warehouse reported a jump in overall sales in May, along with a surge in online sales.

Navistar International Corp., up $3.09 to $27.93

The truck and engine maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Elastic N.V., down $3.42 to $85.85

The software developer gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the year.

Smartsheet Inc., down $13.58 to $45.50

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform gave Wall Street a disappointing revenue and earnings forecast.

Cloudera Inc., down $1.60 to $10.80

The company gave investors a weak revenue forecast and said it expects the financial impact from COVID-19 to peak in during its fiscal second and third quarters.

eBay Inc., up $2.91 to $49.36

The online retailer raised its financial forecasts because of buyer and volume growth.

The Charles Schwab Corp., up $2.17 to $41.68

The company said the Department of Justice closed its investigation of the proposed buyout of TD Ameritrade Holding.

American Airlines Group Inc., up $4.87 to $16.72

The airline plans to fly 55% of its domestic schedule in July as it sees a rise in demand.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.