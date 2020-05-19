How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

A late-day slide left stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, as the market gave back some of the ground…

Listen now to WTOP News

A late-day slide left stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, as the market gave back some of the ground it gained in a big rally a day earlier.

Losses in banks, health care stocks and household goods companies accounted for a big portion of the selling. The drop erased early strength in technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Bond yields mostly fell and the price of gold rose, signs that investors were feeling cautious.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 lost 30.97 points, or 1%, to 2,922.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 390.51 points, or 1.6%, to 24,206.86.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 49.72 points, or 0.5%, to 9,185.10.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks gave up 25.97 points, or 1.9%, to 1,307.72.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 59.24 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is up 521.44 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 170.55 points, or 1.9%

The Russell 2000 is up 50.73 points, or 4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 307.84 points, or 9.5%.

The Dow is down 4,331.58 points, or 15.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 212.50 points, or 2.4%

The Russell 2000 is down 360.75 points, or 21.6%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.