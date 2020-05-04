How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

Stocks notched modest gains on Wall Street Monday as another solid showing by big technology companies helped the market overcome…

Listen now to WTOP News

Stocks notched modest gains on Wall Street Monday as another solid showing by big technology companies helped the market overcome a weak start.

The S&P 500 ended 0.4% higher after erasing an early loss of 1.2%. Airline stocks sank after famed investor Warren Buffett said he’d dumped all his shares in the four biggest U.S. carriers. Crude oil prices rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 12.03 points, or 0.4%, to 2,842.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 26.07 points, or 0.1%, to 23,749.76.

The Nasdaq climbed 105.77 points, or 1.2%, to 8,710.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 3.49 points, or 0.3%, to 1,263.97.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 388.04 points, or 12%.

The Dow is down 4,788.68 points, or 16.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 261.89 points, or 2.9%

The Russell 2000 is down 404.50 points, or 24.2%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.