Fed: Financial struggles greater for workers losing jobs

The Associated Press

May 14, 2020, 12:11 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Americans who lost jobs in March because of the coronavirus are more likely to be struggling financially, according to a survey released Thursday by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed poll of U.S. households found that most people were holding up well despite the loss of more than 20 million jobs during March and April as the economy cratered at an unprecedented speed. Overall, 72% said they were either “doing OK” or “living comfortably,” down only slightly from a combined 75% who felt that way in fall 2019.

But among those who lost a job or suffered cuts in hours, 51% said they were at least OK financially. More than a third of job losers did not expect to be able to fully pay their bills. But 91% anticipated being rehired.

