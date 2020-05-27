Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 27, 2020, 5:02 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.54 to settle at $32.81 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery dropped $1.43 to $34.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 6 cents to 99 cents a gallon. June heating oil slipped 2 cents to 97 cents a gallon. June natural gas lost 7 cents to $1.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $1.40 to $1,726.80 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 16 cents to $17.76 an ounce and July copper fell 4 cents to $2.38 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.70 against the Japanese yen from 107.54. The euro fell to $1.0990 from $1.0993.

