Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 13, 2020, 3:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 49 cents, or 1.9%, to settle at $25.29 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell 79 cents, or 2.6% to $29.19 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 7 cents to 85 cents a gallon. June heating oil fell 1 cent to 83 cents a gallon. June natural gas fell 10 cents to $1.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $9.60 to $1,716.40 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 4 cents to $15.67 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $2.35 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.99 Japanese yen from 107.26 yen. The euro fell to $1.0815 from $1.0853.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up