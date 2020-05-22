Amtrak buys new office building in Delaware

News outlets report Amtrak is expanding its presence in Delaware with a new building.

A company spokeswoman told the News Journal the purchase in Wilmington is part of Amtrak’s strategy to reduce costs by having employees work out of company owned property. The price for the purchase this month wasn’t disclosed.

The company currently has two maintenance shops in New Castle County. It employs nearly 470 people in these shops and has hundreds of other employees for administrative operations it runs out of the state. The company has been a subject of criticism for its operation losses.

