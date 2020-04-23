Union Pacific predicts 25% drop in volume because of virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific’s first-quarter profit improved 6%, but the railroad expects shipping volume to plummet 25% in…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific’s first-quarter profit improved 6%, but the railroad expects shipping volume to plummet 25% in the second quarter because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The railroad said Thursday it earned $1.47 billion, or $2.15 per share, in the first quarter. That’s up from $1.39 billion, or $1.93 per share, a year ago.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected earnings of $1.86 per share, on average.

The railroad’s revenue declined 3% to $5.23 billion. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.11 billion.

Union Pacific said the number of carloads of freight it delivered in the first quarter fell 7%, but the volume has declined sharply since then as automakers closed their plants and other manufacturers slowed production because of the virus outbreak.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company operates 32,400 miles of track in 23 Western states.

Union Pacific Corp. shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 index has dropped 13%. The stock has decreased 17% in the last 12 months.

