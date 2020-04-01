Stryker, Children’s Place fall

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

BP Plc., down 2 cents to $24.37.

The oil company is cutting spending by 25% as the virus pandemic and low demand sink oil prices.

Stryker Corp., down $21.82 to $144.67.

The surgical equipment company pulled its financial forecasts because of a sharp decline in elective medical procedures.

HP Inc., down $2.52 to $14.84.

Xerox abandoned a takeover bid for the tech company, citing the current market and economic turmoil.

Xylem Inc., down $5.36 to $59.77.

The supplier of waste water treatment and related equipment pulled its financial forecasts for 2020.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., down $4.92 to $37.60.

The home furnishings company extended store closures for another two weeks.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc., down $1.41 to $14.24.

The oil and gas drilling company slashed its quarterly dividend.

Children’s Place, Inc., down $2.50 to $17.06.

The children’s clothing company is furloughing employees and cutting costs as stores remain closed.

Mallinckrodt Plc., down 5 cents to $1.93.

The biotechnology company will begin a study of a potential coronavirus treatment in Canada.

