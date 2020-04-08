Philly Shipyard Inc. wins major training ship contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say Philly Shipyard Inc. has won a major contract to build two training ships for the…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say Philly Shipyard Inc. has won a major contract to build two training ships for the U.S. Maritime Administration in an award package worth $630 million. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that construction is to start next year, with the first two ships due to be delivered in the spring and winter of 2023. The contract could total $1.5 billion if the federal government opts to purchase three more ships, the Inquirer said. CEO Steinar Nerbovik on Wednesday called it “a major milestone in our strategy to re-position the yard for government and commercial projects.”

