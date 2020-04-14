Johnson & Johnson, Fastenal rise; Wells Fargo, Hess fall

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Johnson & Johnson, up $6.26 to $146.03.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts and raised its dividend.

Roku Inc., up $9.97 to $106.53.

The television streaming company reported a jump in new accounts and a surge in streaming hours during the first quarter.

Brooks Automation Inc., up $4.12 to $34.72.

The semiconductor and life sciences equipment company gave investors a solid earnings and sales update.

Groupon Inc., down 2 cents to $0.85.

The company adopted a shareholder rights plan aimed at defending against takeovers.

First Republic Bank, up $6.18 to $99.59.

The bank reported surprisingly good first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Fastenal Co., up $2.27 to $34.54.

The nuts and bolts distributor beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.

Wells Fargo & Co., down $1.25 to $30.18.

The bank’s profits were nearly wiped out in the first quarter as it set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans.

Hess Corp., down $1.31 to $38.60.

Falling oil prices weighed on energy companies.

