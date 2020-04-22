How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

Technology companies led broad gains for stocks on Wall Street Wednesday, giving the market its first gain after two days of losses.

The S&P 500 index rose 2.3%, though the benchmark index remains down for the week. The rally came as the price of oil burst higher a day after a historic plunge. Energy companies, which are still in deep trouble with the price of oil this low, posted some of the bigger gains. Treasury yields rose.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 62.75 points, or 2.3%, to 2,799.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 456.94, or 2%, to 23,475.82.

The Nasdaq climbed 232.15 points, or 2.8%, to 8,495.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 16.43 points, or 1.4%, to 1,201.52.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 75.25 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is down 766.67 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 154.76 points, or 1.8%

The Russell 2000 is down 27.58 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 431.47 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is down 5,062.62 points, or 17.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 477.23 points, or 5.3%

The Russell 2000 is down 466.95 points, or 28%.

