Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 44 cents, or 3.4%, to close at $12.34 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 47 cents, or 2.4%, to $20.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to 67 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 2 cents to 63 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 3 cents to $1.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $1.60 to $1,722.20 an ounce, silver fell 4 cents to $15.17 an ounce and copper was little changed at $2.35 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.86 Japanese yen from 107.25 yen. The euro rose to $1.0835 from $1.0833.

