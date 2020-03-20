Fed to help banks purchase muni bonds to keep credit flowing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve said it would seek to hold down spiking interest rates in the state and…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve said it would seek to hold down spiking interest rates in the state and municipal bond markets by supporting banks’ purchase of the bonds.

The Fed said Friday that it would loan money to banks that could be used to purchase highly-rated muni bonds.

Yields in the muni bond market have jumped in the recent weeks as money market funds and other investors sell those securities to raise cash.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.