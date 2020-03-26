Business events scheduled for the coming week. All times are Eastern. MONDAY, March 30 WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors…

Business events scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, March 30

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for February, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, March 31 Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for January, 9 a.m.; Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for March, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, April 1

WASHINGTON — Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in March, 8:15 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for March, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases construction spending for February, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, April 2

WASHINGTON — Labor department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; The Commerce Department releases of international trade data for February, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases factory orders for February, 10 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, April 3

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment data for March, 8:30 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for March, 10 a.m.

