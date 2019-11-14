Cisco and Navistar tumble while Tyson and Dillard’s gain

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday: Tyson Foods Inc., up $1.47 to $90.34…

Tyson Foods Inc., up $1.47 to $90.34

Shares in meat packers moved higher after China lifted its four-year ban on U.S. poultry imports.

Dillard’s Inc., up $9.60 to $77.41

The department store operator surprised Wall Street with a fiscal third-quarter profit and solid sales.

Cisco Systems Inc., down $3.55 to $44.91

The seller of routers, switches and software gave investors a surprisingly weak revenue forecast for its fiscal second quarter.

Qiagen NV, up $1.83 to $37.28

Thermo Fisher is considering buying the molecular testing company, according to Bloomberg News.

NetApp Inc., up $1.91 to $61.98

The data storage company’s fiscal second-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

HP Inc., up 60 cents to $20.13

Activist investor Carl Icahn took a stake in the computer and printer maker and is pushing for a deal with Xerox, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Navistar International Corp., down 14 cents to $32.66

The truck and engine maker warned investors about a significant impact to its revenue this year because of the recent strike that shut down General Motors’ factories.

American Outdoor Brands Corp., up 47 cents to $8.36

The company will separate its Smith & Wesson firearms business into a separate company.

