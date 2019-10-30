GE continues transformation, tops expectations for 3Q

BOSTON (AP) — General Electric is reporting third-quarter losses that were not as bad as expected and it’s raising its…

BOSTON (AP) — General Electric is reporting third-quarter losses that were not as bad as expected and it’s raising its expectations for industrial free cash flow despite a damaging trade fight and ongoing problems with Boeing’s 737 Max.

The Boston company on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.42 billion, or $1.08 per share. Removing one-time costs, per share earnings were 15 cents, 3 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Shares of General Electric Co. are up 5% before the opening bell.

Revenue of $23.36 billion fell short of projections for $29.14 billion.

