CVS partners with Glamsquad to feature in-store services in nearly 50 locations

(NEW YORK) — CVS has joined forces with Glamsquad to expand in-store beauty services to give customers more IRL (in real life) valued experiences.

The pharmacy and popular on-demand beauty service companies’ plans to collaborate stem from the success of four pilot locations that launched in August 2018.

“In today’s rapidly evolving beauty retail landscape, customers want three things: brands, experience, and service,” said Maly Bernstein, vice president of Beauty and Personal Care for CVS Health in a statement. “We are incredibly excited at how customers responded to our BeautyIRL format, which drew Millennials and Gen-Z customers at impressive rates and showed customer growth across several age groups.”

“We recognized an opportunity to deliver a more inspiring, interactive in-store shopping experience for our customers and we’re excited to expand this format into additional markets,” the statement added.

Some of the new services offered through this experimental format include express blowouts, dry styling/braids, single-feature or full makeup applications and even ear-piercing through a partnership with Studex.

Additionally, Glamsquad is exclusively launching a line of products, GSQ, with CVS. This Millennial and Gen Z-focused collection includes hair care, beauty tools and a variety of other beauty essentials.

“GSQ by Glamsquad was created to bring the ethos of Glamsquad to a national market at an accessible price point,” Amy Shecter, CEO for Glamsquad, said in a statement.

“We are excited to debut this brand at CVS as we share a similar mission: democratizing beauty and helping women look and feel their best,” Schecter added.

