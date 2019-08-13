Coca-Cola to sell Dasani in aluminum bottles and cans as part of latest ecofriendly efforts

The Coca-Cola Company announced on Wednesday that its Dasani brand will take action to be more ecofriendly, including a shift to aluminum and recycled containers.

(ATLANTA) — The Coca-Cola Company announced on Wednesday that its Dasani brand will take action to be more ecofriendly, including a shift to aluminum and recycled containers by 2030.

The announcement marks “the largest sustainability initiative in the history of the Dasani brand,” Dasani Brand Director Lauren King says. “It’s rooted in providing sustainable options for our consumers, while doubling down on our commitment to minimize our impact on the environment.”

Among the steps announced Wednesday, the company will debut the “HybridBottle,” Coca-Cola’s first package in the United States made with a mix of plant-based renewable and recycled materials. The HybridBottle will be available in 20 ounce bottles beginning next year.

Also next year, Coca-Cola says it will introduced aluminum cans and bottles for the Dasani brand. Those containers will launch locally in the northeast this fall, later expanding to the rest of the country.

The company will also add “How2Recycle” labels to all Dasani packages, which Coca-Cola says will “educate and encourage consumers to recycle after use.”

