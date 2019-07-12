Trader Joe’s sets opening date for Glover Park store

Trader Joe's will open its 17th Greater Washington location in Glover Park on July 19th. The newest 15,000-square-foot outpost, at 2101 Wisconsin Ave. NW, serves as the ground-floor retail anchor to a JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) mixed-use property dubbed The Glover House, which is expected to open later this year. The eight-story building has been converted from a Holiday Inn — the hotel closed in 2015 — to 226 apartments and two-level townhouse apartments. In addition to Trader Joe's, The Glover House includes a rooftop pool and lounge, whiskey lounge and fitness center. The Monrovia, California-based Trader Joe's generated $372.70 million in D.C.-area revenue in 2017, according to WBJ research, accounting for 2.3% of the market share. The Glover House location is the chain's 620th, and maybe will ease the neighborhood's ongoing pain of losing its Whole Foods Market. Doors open at 8 a.m.

